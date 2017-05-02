This week in the comedy goldmine: a treatise on why Xenomorphs, Predators, et al, aren't even that much of a threat actually, courtesy of Something Awful's own Blockbuster Video subforum, a subforum for chatting about movies.
net cafe scandal
It's not that hard to outsmart or even kill a xenomorph. I don't think I would have any problem with it. The same goes for the likes of Predator, Freddy Krougar, Jason, and so on. I can think of plenty of ways to survive encounters with any of them, or even turn the tables and kill them myself.
Black Baby Goku
I wouldn't have explored the alien wreckage, instead sending a robot down to do it, its really that simple. Plus my training in Krav Maga (thanks to my time in IT, my salary has allowed me to study martial arts in my leisure time) and small firearms skills, I could easily kill a xenomorph should I come across one. It wouldn't even be a challenge
Lumpy the Cook
Heh. Killing a xenomorph is simplicity itself... child's play.
Black Baby Goku
Killing a predator, or even a terminator wouldn't even present a challenge to be honest. It's amazing how simple killing alien or robot life would be. Trivial at best.
net cafe scandal
*effortlessly evading the Xenomorphs clumsy blows* Ok, this has been fun, but I think it's about time I killed you.
Lumpy the Cook
[looks up and smirks] Heh... did you really think I wouldn't notice you? You should run while you still can. *nearby Predator decloaks and runs away*
Black Baby Goku
[Arnold blows out a security guards knees, crippling him for life]: He'll live
*i swag over with the MAG-7 semiautomatic shotgun and unload a round in the guards head* Stop fucking around....
Improbable Lobster
[Destroying several Yautja (Predators) with powerful kicks and gun kata]: Come on, at least make me break a sweat
HP Hovercraft
What about a Thing? If you find yourself trapped in an isolated location with a Thing you're pretty much fucked.
net cafe scandal
*radioing in from sniper position on roof* Isolated location... right...
Plutonis
Freddy Kruger is just a regular old pedophile with burn marks and a gay ass glove. With my several trainings into lucid dreaming that I had with the help of Kratom and Elsa/Spiderman ASMRs I can definitely say for sure that even on the dream world I'd kick his diddler ass forward and back with my bare fists and a dream chainsaw on my hands.
Meet Jiub, a more relatable character than anyone in Oblivion, Skyrim, or Fallout 4. He has like three lines of dialog and I would die for him in real life without hesitation.
Natural and supernatural horrors mount on an expedition to an island music festival for the wealthy.
Ok, this has been fun, but I think it's about time I killed you.
After the comet icepocalypse, watch Dean Cain re-enact the movie "Aliens", but without any aliens.
Opulent Sofas at discount prices [because they're just photoshops and are not available for sale]!
The Comedy Goldmine examines the funniest and most creative threads from the Something Awful Forums. Although the Comedy Goldmine has changed authors many times over the years, its focus on the Something Awful Forums is still the same. Includes hilarious Photoshops, amusing work stories, parodies, and other types of oddball humor.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.