BYOB: an island of chill and magic in a sea of madness. : Guards! SEIZE HIM!
Doppelganger
He's getting away you fools!
Dads Dip Cup
Guard A : "h-he didn't say 'Simon says', right"
Guard B : "nope"
*staring at each other nervously*
Hugh Malone
Yeah, boss, we sees 'im. Whaddaya want us ta do, like, goes after hims or somethin?
Jedrick
Okay, you got this.
"Hey you, STORP!"
Shit, stop, I mean stop!
God dammit.
Mom was right.
Fuuck.
FutonForensic
*guards bring back a juicy honeyed ham* "well, this isn't what I asked for, but I am very satisfied with your performance all the same"
vanisher
Guards, you've lived your life fearing the commitment of a relationship too long. Guards, seize him. Hold him close. Allow yourself to love again.
google THIS
The guards start pelting him chunks of cheese. "No, no, I said SEIZE him!" I yell, shaking my head and wondering offhandedly who scribbled "Larson" on the ceiling.
LawfulWaffle
"I'm sorry, I don't know how to seize him."
>Guards! Grab him!
"I do not see any him to grab."
>Grab the man!
"Who are you speaking to?"
>Guards! He's getting away!
"I'm sorry, I don't know how to he's getting away."
Amazon's Prime video service boasts a library of over 30,000 tv shows and movies. That sure does sound impressive, but for every Green Room or season of Hannibal there are a thousand YouTube-ish Minecraft ASMR Lego reviews. These are the Prime videos that will never appear on the splash page.
Oh god, how the fuck are we gonna sell these frogurt abominations??
"What are you gonna do, seize me?" -Quote from man seized
An alien menace in the Everglades, and Joe Estevez sucks at lying about spaceship crashes!
Three photoshop themes for the price of one! Special offer, today only!
The Comedy Goldmine examines the funniest and most creative threads from the Something Awful Forums. Although the Comedy Goldmine has changed authors many times over the years, its focus on the Something Awful Forums is still the same. Includes hilarious Photoshops, amusing work stories, parodies, and other types of oddball humor.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.