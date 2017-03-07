



BYOB: an island of chill and magic in a sea of madness. : Guards! SEIZE HIM!



Doppelganger

He's getting away you fools!

Dads Dip Cup

Guard A : "h-he didn't say 'Simon says', right"



Guard B : "nope"



*staring at each other nervously*

Hugh Malone

Yeah, boss, we sees 'im. Whaddaya want us ta do, like, goes after hims or somethin?



Jedrick

Okay, you got this.



"Hey you, STORP!"



Shit, stop, I mean stop!

God dammit.

Mom was right.

Fuuck.

FutonForensic

*guards bring back a juicy honeyed ham* "well, this isn't what I asked for, but I am very satisfied with your performance all the same"

vanisher

Guards, you've lived your life fearing the commitment of a relationship too long. Guards, seize him. Hold him close. Allow yourself to love again.

google THIS

The guards start pelting him chunks of cheese. "No, no, I said SEIZE him!" I yell, shaking my head and wondering offhandedly who scribbled "Larson" on the ceiling.

LawfulWaffle

"I'm sorry, I don't know how to seize him."



>Guards! Grab him!



"I do not see any him to grab."



>Grab the man!



"Who are you speaking to?"



>Guards! He's getting away!



"I'm sorry, I don't know how to he's getting away."