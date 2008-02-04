Media > The Flash Tub

Office Paper Pals

Monday, Feb 04, 2008 by Sticky Pads (@sashmorky)
Office Paper Pals! These guys are real CUT-UPS! You can STICK by them. uh...




– Sticky Pads (@sashmorky)

More The Flash Tub

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Shmorky's Flash Tub. A collection of Flash cartoons and shorts, all crammed into neat little Flash Tub packages!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.