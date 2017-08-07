I'd like to introduce you all to the greatest comedy podcast in existence, and I'm not just saying that because I want everybody to listen to it and make a lot of money, legal or otherwise. "Murder the Internet" is a revolutionary new talk show featuring Jonathan Weir and myself, Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka, in which we tackle such meaningful topics as fucking dolls and topics that are somehow even more important. Our latest episode, number nine, addresses the hottest topics including superheroes, albinos, wiccans, Italians, The Human Apple, Todd Starnes fighting against the War on Christmas, and cat piss.

– Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka (@lowtax)