The passage of the American Health Care Act could potentially change your health care coverage if you suffer from a pre-existing condition. Myself and Dr. David Thorpe have compiled the 69 most common pre-existing conditions to help you figure out whether or not your insurance premiums are likely to skyrocket.



1. Exceeding lifetime limit of breakfast-for-dinners

2. Stanky Leg

3. Hat Hair

4. Took it easy (or sleazy)

5. Did not heed a spoiler alert

6. Medical Breast De-Biggening

7. Having eaten one or more waffle cones with a mini-marshmallow in the bottom

8. Having been asked a question "too fast"

9. Having stepped on a rake and had it fly up and hit you in the nose, ever

10. Hippo Hunger Hunger

11. Dancer's Wheeze

12. Settler's Girdle

13. Dracula Elbow

14. Cracked Executable

15. Chipped Butty

16. Hand Lice

17. Having a .net domain name

18. Having punched a Nazi

19. Having been blocked by Arthur Chu on twitter

20. Having not been blocked by Arthur Chu on twitter

21. Advanced Wokeness

22. Divorce (Exception for men with a wife who has cancer, became disfigured, or aged slightly)

23. Having given birth, or having been born

24. Having engaged in risky sexual activity (without condoms, on a moving vehicle, in a lion cage, etc)

25. Having engaged in safe sexual activity (with condoms, protected by armed guards, on a baseball base, etc)

26. Having abstained from sex but willing to consider that Sonic the Hedgehog could get pregnant

27. Tangerine Dreams

28. Any type of autism other than the one that makes young republicans wear bowties

29. Oral Burpes

30. Ticklishness

31. Having participated in a flash mob video

32. Having watched a flash mob video

33. Down Low Too Slowness

34. Liquid Smoker

35. Cheap Weenus

36. Bathtub Ring

37. Took a "Which Harry Potter Character Are You?" quiz and were assigned Ron Beasley

38. Having watched an entire episode of the TV show Empire

39. Sticky Fingaz

40. Congenital Centaurism

41. BASHINGLES!

42. Hotdog Sandwich Belief

43. Hotdog Sandwich Atheism

44. Having referred to "soccer" as "football" or "footy"

45. Having crossed any border including state borders, county lines, and angering someone renting a room

46. You have or have had a squeeze bottle of mayonnaise in your refrigerator

47. Having ever worn a bolo tie ironically

48. Having ever given a local news interview with a bluetooth earpiece in your ear

49. Having been exposed to the chemicals in the water that are turning frogs gay

50. If you have a tattoo that is text with more than three words and is not a Bible quote

51. Chronic Meme Dankness

52. American Picking

53. Positive (Good) Feelings About Bustin'

54. Negative (Bad) Feelings About Bustin'

55. Bustin' Ambivalence

56. Colony Collapse Disorder

57. Fully Body Vegetitis (Swamp Thing Disease)

58. Having ever tried to open the foil on yogurt and accidentally pushed a finger down into the yogurt

59. If you think that OK hand symbol is a white power gesture

60. You have owned, touched, or otherwise have been exposed to the unique germs on Obama phones

61. You don't know what an Obama phone is

62. Fell climbing up the slide

63. Went down a slide too fast and landed hard

64. Went down a wet slide even though you knew your clothes would get wet

65. Went down a slide and your shirt pulled up and your belly touched the slide and it was uncomfortably hot

66. You don't know what a slide is

67. Went down a slide and landed on Obama phone

68. Having searched for anything other than "missionary sex in a dark room with a wife to have a baby" on Pornhub

69. Having looked at the number 69, the sex number, and said or thought "nice"