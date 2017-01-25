Steve Bannon here. I'm in the White House now! Sorry, jews! Anyway, now that we're in complete control of the government, the media's obvi next. Gonna be starting up Breitbart TV real soon. Fun fact: due to limited spectrum, it'll be replacing The Oprah Winfrey Network. Cucked! Anyway, here's what's comin' to yer TV's, scum.









– Sandpaper & President Baby (@asterios)