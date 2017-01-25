Articles > Front Page News

Alt-Right TV Guide

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 by Sandpaper & President Baby (@asterios)

Steve Bannon here. I'm in the White House now! Sorry, jews! Anyway, now that we're in complete control of the government, the media's obvi next. Gonna be starting up Breitbart TV real soon. Fun fact: due to limited spectrum, it'll be replacing The Oprah Winfrey Network. Cucked! Anyway, here's what's comin' to yer TV's, scum.



