–
Included in the box: Error Tablet (1), USB 3/C/Firewire/Ouya Charging Cable (1), Genuine One-Of-A-Kind Pete Harshnish Rookie Card (3)
J0n thinks a rogue AI is murdering people in his hometown, but things are stranger than they seem in Neo Shit Town.
Sex is like an art. There's a good way to do it, and a bad way to do it.
Conquistadors vs. Aztecs vs. T-rex, the historical battle royale nobody asked for!
TOO HOT for online! Or... just hot enough for online. Huh.
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.