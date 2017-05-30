This article is part of the Replacing Movie Subtitles With Fighting Game Quips series.
As always, the subtitles below are unedited quips from actual fighting games. Today's quotes are from Variable Geo, Kaiser Knuckle, and Neo Geo Battle Coliseum.
–
"My Dance of Healing will mend your wounds. It takes two days, though."
It is standard procedure for the White House to have a synthetic. But it sometimes malfunctions...
A Romanian village full of velociraptors vs. a bunch of marines...in space.
It's time to shrink some heads!
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Fighting game characters love to intimidate opponents with terrible dialog. These quips don't work as intended, but they do make movies way better when used as subtitles.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.