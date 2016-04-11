Articles > Front Page News

Terribly Accurate Burlesque Names

Monday, Apr 11, 2016 by Asterios Kokkinos, Peach Saliva & Hana Michels (@asterios)

Kiki St. Needs Attention

Penelope Von Parents Still Support Her

Vonda Saint Doing This For A Vice Magazine Article

Bernadette St. Spent 2 Hours Painting This Mole

Peppermint (Actually just a horse)

Amelia de Avoid Dating Me At All Costs

Holly Go-Dramatic Is Putting It Lightly

Eunice Usta B. Fat

This Is Not A Cry For Help Greg It's About Empowerment Fuck You de Ville

Emerald St. I Dye My Hair Stupid Crazy Colors In An Attempt To Warn Potential Sexual Partners I'm Basically Poison Not Unlike A Rainforest Frog

Penelope St. Pun About Breasts

– Asterios Kokkinos, Peach Saliva & Hana Michels (@asterios)

