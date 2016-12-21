The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

1. Whats with all the trees?

2. secrets... any1 got good onnes for this? need em right the eff now

3. HOW MANY MODS FOR BEAUTY CLEAN FACE

4. what fps will i get on this laptop i will tell you nothing about

5. Difference between snow area and grass area???

Overwatch

1. TELL ME settings to make it look less cartoony more realistic

2. backwards compatibal???????

3. Is there mode to look at models closer? Much closer?

4. Sometimes whenn I shoot at enemy I get shot - glitch?

5. possible to play at standing desk? don't have chair sorry

WWE 2K17

1. CREAT A WRESTLER... WHY?

2. Where is nude tomb rader?

3. anyone find articles by sjw idiotts about this game having too much fighting?

4. which button activate stylish kill?

5. Are the animations done with motion capture? If so I can't play (religious reasons, please respect)

Pokemon Sun/Moon

1. where to find title character, Pokemon?

2. Possible to beat without monsters? Don't like the monsters

3. HOW TO FIND OTHER ITEM?

4. What's with all the celestial bodies?

5. If Pokemon are small enough to fit in a ball why do we care what they do or think?

Destiny

1. hey hi whats the name of the mission where the robot scans a thing while you shoot the same bad guys you shot in the other mission, in the same location as the other mission

2. Who else thinks the game is way better because the vendors are all voiced by recognizable actors?

3. hey whats the other mission where you protect the robot while he does something

4. PUT POINts into guns worth doing that?

5. robot, scan, kill all bad guys... someone help me remember for petes sakes!

Final Fantasy XV

1. Where is nude tumb raider?

2. hhow to resussitate Aerith?

3. Is there a setting to make movement even more awkward, with my party further resembling the crew of a Star Trek bridge under attack as they stumble around me in a vortex of nonsense?

4. Why can't I just hit every enemy with the car?

5. What's with all the fantasy?

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)