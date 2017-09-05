The beginning:

The first trilogy's dark middle chapter:



The cloyingly happy ending:



The unplanned fourth movie that overexplains the mythos:

The soft reboot by Orci & Kurtzman:



The second dark middle chapter:

The surprisingly daring follow-up that subverts expectations:

The found footage side story from an up-and-coming young director:

The three hour epic that expands the series' scope:

The restrained character study with a conclusion that pulls everything together:

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)