The beginning:
The first trilogy's dark middle chapter:
The cloyingly happy ending:
The unplanned fourth movie that overexplains the mythos:
The soft reboot by Orci & Kurtzman:
The second dark middle chapter:
The surprisingly daring follow-up that subverts expectations:
The found footage side story from an up-and-coming young director:
The three hour epic that expands the series' scope:
The restrained character study with a conclusion that pulls everything together:
–
Where does The IT Crowd fit into the It cinematic universe? Find out here!
The rise of freeze is overblown and nothing compared to the threat of antifreeze facing this nation.
Got no time for haters 👏 and people who ask me why my dick is stuck in the VCR 👏
The most barbaric thing about this movie was deciding not to burn the film negatives on the spot.
It's two seperate themes. The two themes are NOT connected.
