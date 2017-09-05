Articles > Front Page News

IT Cinematic Universe Viewing Order

Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

The beginning:

The first trilogy's dark middle chapter:

The cloyingly happy ending:

The unplanned fourth movie that overexplains the mythos:

The soft reboot by Orci & Kurtzman:

The second dark middle chapter:

The surprisingly daring follow-up that subverts expectations:

The found footage side story from an up-and-coming young director:

The three hour epic that expands the series' scope:

The restrained character study with a conclusion that pulls everything together:

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.