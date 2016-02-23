Every day I load up my internet browser and do a search for "intellectual essays that expand my world view and don't waste any of my precious time on Earth". As we all do. Today this search led me to a document of Japanese porn titles. Unlike the above story, they are all absolutely real.



Men's Nipple Pleasure Salon - Guys Make You Shudder... and Heal You

To Be Honest For The Past 3 Years I Never Liked This Nickname

Right Now, I'm Into Sex and Funny Stuff! Ha-Ha, I Really Need to Enjoy Myself At This Age

Soapland Featuring Really Young Students - They Only Work When Their Chances of Not Getting Pregnant Are 80%

You're not "just" a door knob. It's only one aspect of you. Tell them about your poetry.I'm Just A Door Knob

I Don't Know How To Write The Kanji Characters "Rose" Or "Soy Sauce," But I Know How To Write "Honey Jar."

Widow In A Mourning Dress. Her Beautiful White Skin Turns Pink

Nicely Sized Clothed Titties

Honor Student Yuki Maeda 's Titty Secret

The first IKEA! First menstrual period! The first big cocks! Triple Super Acme hell

She's a Master Dildo Sculptor

Sexual Awakening - I'm Sorry For Being So Perverted...

This Shower Curtain is See-Through!

These Ladies Don't Know Their Tight Pantsuits Are Torn

Ecstasy Financial 3D

After a Year and a Half of on Location Negotiations, We Finally Persuaded This Russian Fairy to Make Her AV Debut!

The Nickname "Professor Masturbation" Has Followed Me All The Way Through Grade School

170cm Very Tall Badminton Player

There Are Always Some Kind of Erotic Girls

Orgasm Wheelchair

There's No Way A Busty Bimbo Could Be A Teacher!!

Private Tutor Who Won't Teach Anything But Dirty Words in Portuguese

Erotic Wives Again

The Younger Sister of That Ultra Famous Reggae Dancer

Choosing Women's Bodies is Based on the Urge to Feel Up its Drooping Fruits

That Student's Ass is Showing Off

Your 'Accent' Has Gone Away Since We Last Met (Smile)

The Woman Whose Work And Appearance Is Perfect Was Wearing Mismatched Underwear Actually

Self-Described Rapper Always Sings K-Pop At Karaoke

I'm Fine With Touching Bugs!

Secrets Of The Female Body In Flaming Panic. Lusty Inferno X Episode 03. Transformation! Undercover ! The Reclamation Mission Of Chameleon Angel YUI

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)