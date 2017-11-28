Some Fish Are Just. Too. Big. To. Kiss.

Just When You Thought It Was Safe To Jump In The Mouth Of A Killer Shark...

Jaws Is A Shark - It's The Name Of The Shark



They Said He'd Never Be Able To Read Or Write - And They Were Absolutely Correct

What Do You Call 10,000 Lawyers At The Bottom Of The Ocean? Lunch.

We're Not In The Kansas Ocean Any More



Will The Movie End With A Black Screen And The Word ~FIN~? You've Got To See For Yourself!

Sharks Never Sleep And Neither Will You



It's A Nice Place To Visit, But I Wouldn't Want To Be Eaten To Death There

Live By The Shark, Die By The Shark



By The Time You Hit The Water, You're Already Wet!



You Don't Want To Be This Guy's Chum

Come On In, The Water's BLOOD

Every Year The Average Human Unwittingly Ingests Twelve Sharks In Their Sleep

What's The Only Thing Worse Than A Killer Shark? A Killer Shark With A Lust For Murder!

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)