The Complete History of Magic Leap Prototypes: Leap Before You Look

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Version 0.1: Too fun.

Version 0.2: Not evil enough.

Version 0.3: Too evil.

Version 0.4: Not twee enough.

Version 0.5: Too useful.

Version 0.6: Too many tire track databases.

Version 0.7 1.0: Not enough money to make another prototype. Ship what we've got.

