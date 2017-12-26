Version 0.1: Too fun.
Version 0.2: Not evil enough.
Version 0.3: Too evil.
Version 0.4: Not twee enough.
Version 0.5: Too useful.
Version 0.6: Too many tire track databases.
Version 0.7 1.0: Not enough money to make another prototype. Ship what we've got.
You might think the Magic Leap headset is understated and not at all ridiculous-looking, but it wasn't always so perfect.
Levi has lost a series of jobs in the Trump administration, been kicked off K-street, and forced to try a daring heist with the help of Track Palin.
23 million copies sold, 1 human anatomy book purchased
For fans of meaningless awards, these awards are extra meaningless.
Haymaker and The Vein return for a feast of cyborg-on-human punchfighting!
