Articles > Front Page News

Perusing Prime Video's Padded Volumes Part V (Well, Part II)

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Amazon's Prime video service boasts a library of over 30,000 tv shows and movies. That sure does sound impressive, but for every Green Room or season of Hannibal there are a thousand YouTube-ish Minecraft ASMR Lego reviews. These are the Prime videos that will never appear on the splash page with Sneaky Pete.

Of the thirty thousand videos on Amazon Prime, seven hundred are variations on this one. I am not kidding.

If there's one thing I know about ghosts, it's that they're very possessive.

Computer, show me a video that demonstrates why Prime is worth the subscription. Show me something I can't see anywhere else.

No, computer, I think you misunderstood. I want something exclusive and original. Run another search.

Some people express their patriotism through their actions. Some express it with shirts. I prefer to desperately grip the sides of my monitor for eight hours as this blasts at full volume.

Is this virtual reality? NOW I see why everyone's so excited!

Sconces? Show me something more interesting.

LESS INTERESTING! LESS INTERESTING PLEASE!

Don't freak out, but I think we're trapped in your aunt's Facebook page.

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.