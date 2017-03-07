Amazon's Prime video service boasts a library of over 30,000 tv shows and movies. That sure does sound impressive, but for every Green Room or season of Hannibal there are a thousand YouTube-ish Minecraft ASMR Lego reviews. These are the Prime videos that will never appear on the splash page.



I'd love to know more about the secret reptilians that have ruled humanity for thousands of years, but I'm a busy guy with a healthy social life. My schedule for this afternoon only has a seven hour window. What have you got?

It's so hard to avoid spoilers on Twitter. I swear to god if you guys ruin the ending of this one for me...



I didn't think angels were real until I saw photographic evidence of one praying in front of the T-Mobile store.

If you've ever played a video game that let you view a model and spin it around in circles, you missed out on your chance to be a music video director. Unfortunately, the titular robot does not barf.



Step one: Make sure it's got tires and all bike parts. Step two: Ask the seller if the listed bike is really used, or just a new bike being sold at a loss.



"In studio" = "in my sweet bedroom, with the Dictionary.com definition of 'schism' pulled up on my computer".

Most people seemed put off by the second season's artsy introspection, but I thought it was terrific.

The six minute running time is simultaneously far too long and not nearly long enough to explain this.

Look, buddy, I've listened to enough podcasts to know what's going on here. Next you're going to tell me about the ultimate mattress for mid-round naps, with a 100 day free trial.



Honey? I made your favorite flavor of popcorn and dimmed the living room lights. Let's settle in for an evening of streaming digital entertainment...



– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)