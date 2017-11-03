The Necrolord and his Hell Skeletons are here to shred our flesh and cut off our limbs. We live in a nightmare of skeleton violence. You could follow the news and get the facts or you could use your mind and actually think about what is happening.
–
The Hell Skeletons are here and people have some thoughts about their unholy rampage.
You tried, but you failed. And I'm here to tell you how in excruciating detail.
The only game I'm aware of that lets you play a card named Too Dumb To Die.
Extremely scary.
I know, having an alligator as a pet SEEMS perfectly safe. But there are actually a few downsides.
