



The Necrolord and his Hell Skeletons are here to shred our flesh and cut off our limbs. We live in a nightmare of skeleton violence. You could follow the news and get the facts or you could use your mind and actually think about what is happening.



Why Defending Yourself From Hell Skeletons is Actually Bad For You





Nine Ways Becoming a Hell Skeleton is Right for Millennials





Dear Necrolord: Removing All Our Skin is NOT Equality, It's Erasure





My Family's Slave Was a Hell Skeleton





The Militias Fighting the Hell Skeletons Have a Diversity Problem





Being Hell Skeletons is Great, Unless You're a Woman





Self-Care Still Important When You're a Bloody Skeleton





You Have the Hell Skeletons All Wrong





Six Shows You Must Binge Watch While Hell Skeletons Hack Your Limbs Off

– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)