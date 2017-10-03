The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

It's the most popular, critically acclaimed Zelda game since Ocarina Of Time. Think about how many more SNES Classics this would sell!





Fallout: New Vegas

The greatest RPG of all time. My personal favorite game. A no-brainer.





Catch With My Father

I met my father twice. He didn't show much interest in me, so I never got this. Nintendo really screwed up this time!





SkiFree

Who can forget gaming's most recognizable mascot: Snow Creature???





First Person Shooter

That virtual reality game featured in the X-Files episode of the same name.





Hoop and Stick

You put your stick on the hoop. You run until the hoop stops rolling. No other game - not even chess - contains so many possibilities arising from such simple mechanics.





Chrono Trigger

Here's what I remember about this game: A festival, a frog man with a cape, and quitting after getting lost in a cave. An absolute classic that should be in everyone's library.

