Articles > Front Page News

7 Essential Games Nintendo Forgot To Put On The SNES Classic

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

It's the most popular, critically acclaimed Zelda game since Ocarina Of Time. Think about how many more SNES Classics this would sell!


Fallout: New Vegas

The greatest RPG of all time. My personal favorite game. A no-brainer.


Catch With My Father

I met my father twice. He didn't show much interest in me, so I never got this. Nintendo really screwed up this time!


SkiFree

Who can forget gaming's most recognizable mascot: Snow Creature???


First Person Shooter

That virtual reality game featured in the X-Files episode of the same name.


Hoop and Stick

You put your stick on the hoop. You run until the hoop stops rolling. No other game - not even chess - contains so many possibilities arising from such simple mechanics.


Chrono Trigger

Here's what I remember about this game: A festival, a frog man with a cape, and quitting after getting lost in a cave. An absolute classic that should be in everyone's library.

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.