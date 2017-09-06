Articles > Front Page News

TruthFacts: Truth For Whoever

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

The new website is verrit. It is a website with big pictures of facts on them, and numbers that you can say to reference the facts. For example, if you were having an argument with someone about drone strikes, you could simply say "112680" and they would say "Oh yeah, that's a good point, I never really thought of it that way." Verrit has come under criticism for some of its verrit cards, or verrit facts. I don't know what each individual verrit is called.

The point is, someone else could do better. We could do better. Welcome to TruthFacts.

How TruthFacts works:

  1. I post facts here.
  2. You look at the number and memorize it.
  3. Scream it at whoever will listen.
  4. If it's not here, it's not a TruthFact!
  5. Don't forget to donate towards Hillary Clinton's 2020 campaign

MORE TRUTHFACTS TO COME ONCE I THINK UP NEW FACTOCODE NUMBERS [SOMETHING BEGINNING WITH 5???]

– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

