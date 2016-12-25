OK, it's Christmas. You've opened your presents, you've eating your turkey, you've watched one of the lower-tier James Bond films. Now, you're bored, and there's 23 hours left in the day. How can you pass the time? Any normal human would go insane. But not you. Because you've got these fun Christmas activity cards printed out and ready to go. Christmas is, thanks to me, saved.
–
Finally! An alternative to family!
I didn't order extra SJW agenda on this pizza. I didn't order this pizza either. They won't let me out and I have to review them.
The perfect Christmas gift for the [NOUN] in your life!
Please don't try these at home.
Michael Dudikoff, R. Lee Ermey, and akimbo slow-motion M16s in the oil-rich kingdom of Fakeistan!
