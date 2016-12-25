Articles > Front Page News

Fun Christmas Activity Cards!

Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

OK, it's Christmas. You've opened your presents, you've eating your turkey, you've watched one of the lower-tier James Bond films. Now, you're bored, and there's 23 hours left in the day. How can you pass the time? Any normal human would go insane. But not you. Because you've got these fun Christmas activity cards printed out and ready to go. Christmas is, thanks to me, saved.

– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

