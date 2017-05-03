Articles > Video Game Article

President Trump Compliments Video Game Villains

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

He praises Putin, deifies Duterte, and has nothing but nice things to say about any dictator or war criminal that comes up in conversation. So what does the president think about some of the most evil video game villains of all time?

Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

