SHADOW RUN, Featuring Michael Caine

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

"For all my education, accomplishments, and so-called wisdom, I can't fathom my own datajack."

"She was only a level 2 rigger with a RoboDoc!"

"Some orcs just want to watch the megacorps burn."

"Looks bad in the Simsenses and upsets shamans at their ley lines."

"Not a lot of chummers know that."

"You were only supposed to brick the bloody IC!"

"Not wizworms, street samurai. The next best thing."

"Ruprecht, do you want the monofilament genital whip?"

"Andrew, don't forget, be sure and tell them, it was all just a bloody netrun."

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

