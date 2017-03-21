"For all my education, accomplishments, and so-called wisdom, I can't fathom my own datajack."
"She was only a level 2 rigger with a RoboDoc!"
"Some orcs just want to watch the megacorps burn."
"Looks bad in the Simsenses and upsets shamans at their ley lines."
"Not a lot of chummers know that."
"You were only supposed to brick the bloody IC!"
"Not wizworms, street samurai. The next best thing."
"Ruprecht, do you want the monofilament genital whip?"
"Andrew, don't forget, be sure and tell them, it was all just a bloody netrun."
–
"For all my education, accomplishments, and so-called wisdom, I can't fathom my own datajack."
There are many requirements planned for Trump's upcoming Mexican / American border wall. Here are some highlights.
These stimpaks are making me thirsty!
An elite all-female kickboxing squad wastes our time, and apparently dogs are poisonous now?
Let's improve these old-ass boring films with some Kong!
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.