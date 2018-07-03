50 most recent articles

Before the noted terrible game Destiny 2, and even before Halo, Bungie made fantasy games about dwarfs exploding into gross bloody chunks on hills and bridges.
One month after the launch of Star Wars: Galaxies a scrawny Mon Calamari stands in an Imperial player-created city, hands at his sides and large vacant eyes also at his sides.
The Quake 2 David Letterman skin remains my crowning achievement, a work of art as vital and compelling as it was the day that dave.pcx was uploaded.
Wacky video game logic: If you become injured, try to get healed as quickly as possible.
Before we get started you should know that I have never Dungeoned a Dragon or Findered a Path. As you read this review please keep in mind that Mouse Guard is my first pen & paper RPG and I am a colossal idiot.
I didn't expect a reply, but it came. Here, somehow, is Idris Elba's list of 2017's best games.
All gun sights and scopes changed to Fleshlights - zoom in to get a good look at the mysterious sex organ
This covers the first half of the year, from January to July. Which half of the year will the next installment cover? You'll have to come back on December 13th to find out!
The default crosshair is an enormous block of text flashing "YOU ARE A GARBAGE IDIOT". Simply play the game for 100 hours to unlock a regular crosshair, or buy the Elite Sniper Pack for $29.99.
You appreciate Warhammer from a safe distance. Yet for some reason you haven't taken the plunge and tried a miniatures wargame. Warhammer Underworlds: Shadespire is the ideal way to dip your toe in the water. Swimming. Metaphors.
A hot dog leaping, fist raised in jubilation. A sweaty business man making an O with his mouth as his bow tie spins like a propeller. A swirling vortex of dreidels. This is the Japanese box art for Gone Home.
You can open up your inventory and gasp. A thousand keys? Three thousand books? Enough body parts to make twenty entire elves?
Candles scented like planets(?) and Destiny logo ice cube trayss increase KDR by 26% on average! Trusted by Pros
Hosts Spend Entirety Of Weekly 4-Hour Podcast Bemoaning Lack Of Time To Play Discussed Games
Sometimes you just want to zone out and see what happens when your inner moron takes over. Enter two dumbass-friendly games that came out this month, Nidhogg 2 and West of Loathing.
The International is here, cramming roughly twelve thousand hours of DOTA 2 into one week. That's a lot to keep up with! If you miss out on anything just refer to this recap, which describes every match in the tournament.
Solid Snake: "How did they get your password?" Mario: "Ah spaghetti... ah ravioli..."
Seize the mean beans of production with Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine! SEGA!
Today you can slap down fifteen bucks for Diablo 3's new class, the Diablo 2 Necromancer. How does this character rate in the SMPDSI (Skeletal Minion Per Dollar Spent Index)? Let's find out!
The simple fact is, I have Rage with Sewers. Dwelling on the divine purpose behind this fact would be a waste of time. Sewers cannot be undone.
Channel the instincts of a dire bear to scratch your back on the trunk of a skull tree
100 players squirt out of a cargo plane's butthole then scavenge and fight until one person remains. If you want to finish in the Top 100, follow these hot tips from top gamers.
He praises Putin, deifies Duterte, and has nothing but nice things to say about any dictator or war criminal that comes up in conversation. So what does the president think about some of the most evil video game villains of all time?
After inserting quarters and getting swollen joystick thumbs for years, have video game junkies learned anything of value? As a matter of fact, they have!
I have all the respect in the world for the fantastic people who host Retronauts, but they are rubes and their hard-earned success should be mine.
Exploring Inequality In Trump's America Through The Lens Of Horizon: Zero Dawn's Melee Attack
Like Digital Foundry, iFixit, or an idiot on YouTube awkwardly reading a script while poking at hardware with a boxcutter he's holding the wrong way, I am a hardware expert. Unlike them, I have no money and no access to free review units.
I have no experience with early access survival games. No holding people at gunpoint, demanding they hand over a can of beans and their underwear. No rummaging through drawers in abandoned buildings for dinosaur eggs.
Create a folder on your desktop named Illegal Files. For the purposes of this tutorial, I will assume that you're running Windows 95.
Joy Con Controllers (pair, left and right Joy Con) - $79 Joy Con Controller (left or right) - $49 Joy Con Contr (half of a left or right controller) - $59
Players of all types are welcome, whether they have three heads, a dive mask, no body, or they're two dimensional
I assume that our entire audience is currently installing 2007's Lord of the Rings Online for the first time. These are the buttons you should press to win!
My dad was the Thegn and now he's very much dead. You know what that means - time for a Viking MAAAAKEOVER!
In Tyranny the bad guys have won and you're basically Judge Dredd. Okay, so there aren't any perma-frowns in the character creation menu. And you don't come across any rad reflective visor helmets with garish color schemes. Still, fantasy Judge Dredd.
After checking in on Star Citizen we weigh the relative values of Laundry Day Goku and Large Beef Man on Motorcycle.
People are always asking me to write more One Sentence Reviews. Well, here you are, and I hope you've read The Monkey's Paw.
When your character slows down and puts his finger to his ear during a conversation with someone on comms, you can feel an enormous coarse finger clumsily brushing against your actual ear.
These are flying insects?! Why is this happening?! Did you tell your wife?!
I bought all the ships from Star Wars Armada. It's... a lot of ships. This is my attempt to make sense of my actions.
The most revolutionary item of gamer clothing since No Man's Tie, maybe even since Sunset Overalls.
In Quadrilateral Cowboy: My body is a box. In reality: My body is a roughly human-shaped source of shame.
Stop the politically correct censoring and put naked ladies back in all the games. Even Excitebike. Especially Excitebike.
You just finished Super Mario Bros. on the NES. You loved it, and are on the lookout for similar games. Luckily for you, we've scoured every known database of video games for other titles you might enjoy.
New Star Trek Actor Anton Yelchin Dies At 27 (Game of Thrones Spoilers Within)
Beautiful, extra-durable new exterior. Blow on it all you want, it probably won't dent!
Today I look at Descent, the new app that makes it better, and expansions like Mists of Bilehall, Labyrinth of Ruin, Lair of Vomitgulp, Manor of Dryheave, and Shadow of the Lair of Ruined Barfberg.
(In a business suit, with slicked back hair, speaking into a gold-plated pager) Buy!
Black Desert Online is a Korean MMO with a cash shop for pretty virtual outfits. Chess is the world's most popular strategy game, played with a physical board and pieces. But the similarities end there.
The game's not quite what I imagined. Instead of scouring a dungeon by torchlight, you briskly jog through it, your party members politely nodding as they power walk in the opposite direction.
As always, the bosses in the latest Dark Souls are noble, tragic, and feature glowing double damage weak points.
