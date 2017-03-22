Tags: Smart, Smart People, Jokes, Funny, Funny Jokes for Smart People, "Funny" "Jokes" for "Smart" People, The Binary Joke, Time Passer, Article That Passes Time

1. This one's for the physicists out there!

2. You won't get THIS one unless you've heard of a little thing called SCIENCE!

3. have to be an ePiC bRaNiAc to get this funny joke!

4. Damn! This joke will only be gotten by the SMARTEST and most BRAINY people out there!

5. To get this joke your IQ must be 1,000 - maybe even 10,000!

6. To get this joke you must've graduated university or high school or middle school or maybe even just grade school!

7. If you get THIS one, you've DEFINITELY used a computer before!

8. methinks if you "get" this joke, mayhap your home page must be pointed to "www.science.com"

– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)