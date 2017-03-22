Mass Effect Andromeda
"The writing is miserable and its delivery is often stilted or flat out broken, but after investing twenty hours you might occasionally encounter 'fun' moments so I give it a 7 out of 10!" - A Distressing Number of Reviewers 4/10
Torment: Tides of Numenera
The writing is phenomenal and after investing twenty seconds or so you get to constantly encounter fun. 9/10
Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Wildlands is ostensibly about cocaine, but it's actually about shooting guys while Ubisoft cynically drizzles out another half-hearted dark story with predictable shades of grey. 6/10
Nier: Automata
ENDING #1: Clinging to my last shred of dignity, I refrain from using the phrase "Nierly perfect" ENDING #2: This game is Nierly perfect. 9/10
–
These sponges will make your hair WHITE and your teeth CURLY.
If you get these jokes, you KNOW you're smart!
Which Overwatch Characters Would Bone Each Other? Not In Our Imaginations, But, Like, In Real Life?
These stimpaks are making me thirsty!
An elite all-female kickboxing squad wastes our time, and apparently dogs are poisonous now?
The cutting edge of video game articles.
