



Mass Effect Andromeda

"The writing is miserable and its delivery is often stilted or flat out broken, but after investing twenty hours you might occasionally encounter 'fun' moments so I give it a 7 out of 10!" - A Distressing Number of Reviewers 4/10

Torment: Tides of Numenera

The writing is phenomenal and after investing twenty seconds or so you get to constantly encounter fun. 9/10

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Wildlands is ostensibly about cocaine, but it's actually about shooting guys while Ubisoft cynically drizzles out another half-hearted dark story with predictable shades of grey. 6/10

Nier: Automata

ENDING #1: Clinging to my last shred of dignity, I refrain from using the phrase "Nierly perfect" ENDING #2: This game is Nierly perfect. 9/10

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)