1. Video games let you connect with technology in unique, meaningful ways
2. They're a great way to find the love of your life
3. They provide a perfect excuse to purchase that big screen TV you've been eyeing
4. They give you and your closest friends something to do while you collectively get your hair did
5. Peripherals are a little pricey, but they pay off in the long run as conversation-starting pieces of art
6. When life isn't going well, you can always count on video games to make you feel like a hero and treat you with respect
7. Players of all types are welcome, whether they have three heads, a dive mask, no body, or they're two dimensional
8. Big sword shrink so for you can fit in Acropolis
9. No other hobby makes you feel quite the same
10. Video games make it socially acceptable to point at Jane
–
You said to submit t-shirt ideas to this e-mail address, so here are some I have come up with.
It's the most sought-after toy on the market, but is the NES Mini Classic acceptable for kids? Our experts emphatically say no. All 30 of the system's included games feature scenes that are completely inappropriate for children.
Video games make it socially acceptable to point at Jane
Drop a cadbury egg in there for a fun way to celebrate easter.
Rapping dogs, mariachi mice, massive copyright infringement? Must be another Italian Titanic anime!
The cutting edge of video game articles.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.