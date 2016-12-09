Media > Photoshop Phriday

MSPaint Overwatch Characters, From Memory!

Friday, Dec 09, 2016 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

Remember when the SA Forum posters recreated great art in MS Paint, from memory? Well now they're recreating something even better than art - Overwatch! Overwatch is a first person shooter from a company called blizzard (source: Wikipedia) and here are some pictures of it, drawn from memory!

Extra Large Marge

Creamed Cormp

Das Boo

Fabulousity

a bone to pick

Tree Goat

More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2016 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.