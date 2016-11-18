Luvcow
?
Android Blues
onward and upward!
Luvcow
Wamdoodle
Go left
Luvcow
Manifisto
inventory
Luvcow
One (1) Rabbit
FutonForensic
also maybe nibble on the flower for a refreshing & fragrant snack
Luvcow
Nibbling on the delicious flower increases Rabbit's health and happiness, motivation and eyesight +1
Manifisto
hm, you'll need an instrument to make friends and woo a companion
find musical instrument
Luvcow
Rabbit found a recorder
Recorder added to inventory
Manifisto
is anyone attracted by rabbit's tootling?
Luvcow
It doesn't appear so
