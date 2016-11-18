Media > Photoshop Phriday

Direction Not Included (CYOA)

Friday, Nov 18, 2016 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

Luvcow




?

Android Blues

onward and upward!

Luvcow

Wamdoodle

Go left

Luvcow

Manifisto

inventory

Luvcow

One (1) Rabbit

FutonForensic

also maybe nibble on the flower for a refreshing & fragrant snack

Luvcow

Nibbling on the delicious flower increases Rabbit's health and happiness, motivation and eyesight +1

Manifisto

hm, you'll need an instrument to make friends and woo a companion

find musical instrument

Luvcow

Rabbit found a recorder

Recorder added to inventory

Manifisto



is anyone attracted by rabbit's tootling?

Luvcow

It doesn't appear so

