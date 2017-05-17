Up to 100 players squirt out of a cargo plane's butthole then scavenge and fight until one person remains in a match of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. It's basically Battle Royale. Well, almost. Here the motivation for everyone killing one another is unclear. I guess they're all super angry about the game's terrible name. If you want to finish in the Top 100, follow these hot tips from top gamers.



a

BONUS: My Battlegrounds Vacation Slideshow

Here I am climbing an idyllic hillside:





Here's me hailing a taxi to tour the island:





In this one I'm visiting a rustic farm:





This photo's a bit artsy. It's from my visit to a historical motorcycle helmet factory:

Finally, here I am taking a well deserved rest. Tourism really takes it out of you!









Prey

It's a sequel to 2016's Doom, in that Bethesda whiffed on promoting both, early gameplay demos were uninspiring, and both turned out to be utterly fantastic. 9/10

Strafe

You, sir, are no Quake 2. 6/10

Expeditions: Viking

You, sir, are norse. 8/10

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3

You, sir, are no Dawn of War 2. 6/10

Puyo Puyo Tetris

You, sir, are not leaving my Switch for months. 9/10

Tumbleseed

You, sir, are fine but I'm getting tired of roguelike mish-mashes. 7/10

Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior

You, sir, are no Sniper Elit 3. 4/10

Dragon Quest Heroes 2

You, sir, are no Rocket Slime. 7/10

NBA Playgrounds

You, sir, are no NBA Jam. 3/10

Injustice 2

You, sir, are not paying Tatiana Maslany and you clearly should be since you put her face on your Catwoman model. 7/10

Fire Emblem Echoes

You, sir, are not a new Advance Wars, but you're another great strategy game on the best platform of all time so I won't hold it against you. 8/10

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)