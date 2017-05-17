Up to 100 players squirt out of a cargo plane's butthole then scavenge and fight until one person remains in a match of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. It's basically Battle Royale. Well, almost. Here the motivation for everyone killing one another is unclear. I guess they're all super angry about the game's terrible name. If you want to finish in the Top 100, follow these hot tips from top gamers.
BONUS: My Battlegrounds Vacation Slideshow
Here I am climbing an idyllic hillside:
Here's me hailing a taxi to tour the island:
In this one I'm visiting a rustic farm:
This photo's a bit artsy. It's from my visit to a historical motorcycle helmet factory:
Finally, here I am taking a well deserved rest. Tourism really takes it out of you!
Prey
It's a sequel to 2016's Doom, in that Bethesda whiffed on promoting both, early gameplay demos were uninspiring, and both turned out to be utterly fantastic. 9/10
Strafe
You, sir, are no Quake 2. 6/10
Expeditions: Viking
You, sir, are norse. 8/10
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3
You, sir, are no Dawn of War 2. 6/10
Puyo Puyo Tetris
You, sir, are not leaving my Switch for months. 9/10
Tumbleseed
You, sir, are fine but I'm getting tired of roguelike mish-mashes. 7/10
Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior
You, sir, are no Sniper Elit 3. 4/10
Dragon Quest Heroes 2
You, sir, are no Rocket Slime. 7/10
NBA Playgrounds
You, sir, are no NBA Jam. 3/10
Injustice 2
You, sir, are not paying Tatiana Maslany and you clearly should be since you put her face on your Catwoman model. 7/10
Fire Emblem Echoes
You, sir, are not a new Advance Wars, but you're another great strategy game on the best platform of all time so I won't hold it against you. 8/10
Get good at the hottest online murder simulator with our collection of hints.
Hello, I'm the Dilbert guy. You might know me from: Dilbert, the comic strip about an office worker who hates Mondays but loves lasagna, and my 2016 book The Illusion of Thought: 50 Ways I'm Already Inside Your Head, which is now banned from being donated to many second-hand book stores.
These tips are guaranteed to work. Nearly every time.
if ur an evil wizard post in this thread about the spells you cast and other things like that.
Bruce Campbell vs. giant termites that might just be the worst alien invaders since Signs.
The cutting edge of video game articles.
