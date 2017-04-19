Games aren't just for kids any more! Once upon a time video games were beeps and boops, but now they are very realistic. Move over Mario - Shadow Sonic is in town, and he's got guns. You might say gaming has grown up.
After inserting quarters and getting swollen joystick thumbs for years, have video game junkies learned anything of value? As a matter of fact, they have!
Lesson #1: Don't let the ghosts touch you
Lesson #2: Don't walk into lava
Lesson #3: Don't leave the area
Lesson #4: Some people are named Bill - it can't be helped
Lesson #5: Climb into the mass grave
Lesson #6: Items labeled Trash can be sold to any vendor
Lesson #7: Kiss your loved ones
Drawn to Death
If the goal was to be more forced, annoying, and hideous than Bad Day LA, the result is a tremendous success. 2/10
Persona 5
There are already so many fantastic, lengthy new games that I can't get around to all of them, so I'm deducting a point. 9/10
Yooka-Laylee
It's fine, even if every environment texture looks like spraypainted broccoli. 5/10
Fans have been eagerly awaiting this game since long before its initial promised release date of Winter 2005. But is this truly the worthy sequel to Persona 4: Dancing All Night that we've been waiting for?
No attempt is made to hide the fact that Ripley is the actress Sigourney Weaver. No bandit mask, no hiding her face behind strategically placed palm fronds, etc.
People ask me if it's difficult to do so many different accents, but that's easy.
Here come the Men in Black *clap clap* They might just kill your dog
