–
IF YOU DO NOT READ THIS ARTICLE, YOU WILL PROBABLY DIE. EVENTUALLY.
DO take this time to finally catch up on all that worrying you've been meaning to do. DON'T forget to take fifteen minutes breaks to worry after every hour of worrying.
K.K. Slider vs Super Shotgun, Hell vs Village, Shaking Trees vs Punching Everything
In this troubled world, we must sometimes have serious conversations, about new Smurfs.
I can barely handle reality, so take a wild guess how this will go.
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2020 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.