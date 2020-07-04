Pardon Our Dust

Something Awful is in the process of changing hands to a new owner. In the meantime we're pausing all updates and halting production on our propaganda comic partnership with Northrop Grumman.

If all goes well the front page will relaunch with a bunch of changes, all focused on making this site more fun to read. More fun seems better than less fun. Let's go with that.



Thanks for your patience. Please watch your fingers. Please don't look at my fingers.



– Dennis Farrell (@DennisFarrell)