Screw the four brackets into the four legs. If you find yourself screwing a fifth bracket into a fifth leg, something has gone terribly wrong.
Everything sucks and the world is run by assholes. Everything is way too expensive for how little fun this all is. Have a joke about a goose.
FINAL FANCY VII: REMARK and JOHN MADEIT FOOTBALL 2021 wowowouch!
Sometimes I remember things. This is one of them.
It is not enough to chill, one let the chill become them.
