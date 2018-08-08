Articles > Video Game Article

There Should Have Been 32 Additional Bonk Sequels, And I Came Up With Titles For All of Them

Wednesday, Aug 08, 2018 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Bonk: Look Who's Bonking

Cyberbonk 2077

Bonk: Fore(head) Play

Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Bonkball

Bonk: Bonk Em If You Got Em

Bonk: Concussion Protocol

BonkShock (Would you kindly consider that both sides of this headbutt are wrong?)

Bonk: The Only Good Bonk Is A Head Bonk

Bonk: For Unexpected Lumps, Consult A Bonkologist

Brothers: A Tale of Two Bonks

Bonk: Is That A Hard Hat Or Are You Just Bonk With A Yellow Beanie

Bonk: (Garbage Disposal Dinosaur Shrugs) Eh, It's A Bonking

Bonk: Headed For Trouble

Bonk: My Favorite NYC Burough? The Bonks

Bonky Bonk Country

Bonk: No Pain, Noggin'

Bonk: Bonkfire of the Vanities

Bonk: Two Bonks - Me Bonking You, And You Bonking The Floor

Bonk: No Bonk For Oil (The politically-charged 2004 game)

Bonky Bonk Country 2: Bonky Bonk's Bonk

Bonk: Bonk Cost Fallacy

Bonk: Episode One (There was no episode two)

Bonk: Cranium? I Barely Knew Him!

Bonk VR Experience (A ten minute shooting gallery)

Bonk: His Bonk Is Worse Than His Bite

Bonk (The grounded, self-serious mid-2010s reboot)

Bonk: When There Is No More Room In Hell, The Dead Will Bonk The Earth

PlayerUnknown's Bonklegrounds

Bonk: Bonk If You're Horny (Thanks David Martinez)

Super Bonky Ball

Bonk: Crisis On Infinite Bonks

Bonk 37: You've Got To Be Bonking Me

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Video Game Article

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The cutting edge of video game articles.

Previous Articles

More

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.