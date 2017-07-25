Honestly, the Assassin In Love poster is nearly perfect to begin with. It just needs a few minor tweaks. For starters, there are too many visual clues about the assassin's profession. Let me edit them out:





The actors' heads are so naturally positioned and so believable that they're a little distracting. When I look at this poster I should think, "That assassin sure is in love!" Instead, I find myself thinking, "Those sure are their heads!"

Also, that birthday candle on the cake is way too big.





The house in the background is throwing off my sense of scale. It should be far smaller, and closer to the sidewalk.





What does "A killer comedy!" mean? It's such a bizarre, meaningless phrase. This should be replaced with a tagline that tells people what the movie is about.





Now all I have to do is clean up a few stray pixels, and we've got ourselves a poster:

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)