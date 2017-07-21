Articles > Front Page News

Was it Ramzan Kadyrov or Evil Dale Cooper?

Friday, Jul 21, 2017 by Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)


One of them is a doppelganger from a sinister place spreading fear and hatred and poisoning the world around them and the other is a character on the TV show Twin Peaks: The Return on Showtime. Try to guess whether each horrible act was perpetrated by out-of-control Russian puppet Ramzan Kadyrov, who rules Chechnya with brutal populism, or Evil Dale Cooper from Twin Peaks, who regularly murders people to serve some mysterious agenda. Click the heads to see the truth!

CooperKadyrov
Decapitated a US Air Force Major
Forced a teenage girl to marry a 50+ year old police chief
Encouraged the police to torture and kill homosexuals
Used his phone to turn on a prison's alarms and threaten the warden
Used his phone to find his missing kitten
Beat a man with a shovel handle and then killed him
Tortured people with live electric wires and shot a pistol at their feet
Tortured a woman with a creepy playing card and shot her through a pillow
Had actual little kids participate in brutal MMA fights
Had an actual little person participate in a brutal assassination

– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.