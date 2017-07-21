One of them is a doppelganger from a sinister place spreading fear and hatred and poisoning the world around them and the other is a character on the TV show Twin Peaks: The Return on Showtime. Try to guess whether each horrible act was perpetrated by out-of-control Russian puppet Ramzan Kadyrov, who rules Chechnya with brutal populism, or Evil Dale Cooper from Twin Peaks, who regularly murders people to serve some mysterious agenda. Click the heads to see the truth!
|Cooper
|Kadyrov
|Decapitated a US Air Force Major
|Forced a teenage girl to marry a 50+ year old police chief
|Encouraged the police to torture and kill homosexuals
|Used his phone to turn on a prison's alarms and threaten the warden
|Used his phone to find his missing kitten
|Beat a man with a shovel handle and then killed him
|Tortured people with live electric wires and shot a pistol at their feet
|Tortured a woman with a creepy playing card and shot her through a pillow
|Had actual little kids participate in brutal MMA fights
|Had an actual little person participate in a brutal assassination
Evil Cooper and Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov have both been on a rampage, but who did what?
