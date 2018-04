HEY MAN YOU LOOKIN FOR TABS ?

DYLAN WILL GET YOU TABS

HOW MANY TABS YOU WANT ?? BECAUSE DYLAN GOT THEM ALL

WE GOT THE DROP D

WE GOT THE SLIPKNOT

WE GOT THAT ONE CHORD IN THE NOOKIE YOU LIKE

I KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN ITCHING TO PLAY THAT OPENING THING FROM GRAVY TR

CRAZY TRAIN---- DEET DOOOT DEET DOOT DEEP DOOP AH MAN YOU KNOW HOW IT GOES

YOU'LL BE GOING OFF THE RAILS OF YOUR OWN CRAZY TRAIN WITH THESE SWEET LICKS

DYLAN GUARANTEES ALL TABS ARE 65% ACCURATE AT LEAST !

DON'T BELIEVE ME ?? YOU GET THIS GREEN DAY TAB AS OUR FREE TRIAL GIFT TO YOU

YOU SEE THAT? THAT'S A C CHORD

WE GOT A G CHORD HERE

THAT THERE'S AN E CHORD

PUT THOSE TOGETHER YOU GOT A GREEN DAY SONG MORE OR LESS!!

YOUR NOT A COP RIGHT ???

HEH NO THAT'S JUST A LITTLE JOKE I LIKE TO SAY SOMETIMES WHEN I THINK PEOPLE ARE COPS

SPEAKING OF COPS, HOW ABOUT THE BAND KNOWN AS "POLICE"? AND THEIR MUSIC

RIGHT HERE I HAVE ROXANNE, THE FAMOUS SONG ABOUT THE RED LIGHT !

NOW YOURS FOR JUST $30 ! CASH ONLY

FOR JUST $5 MORE I'LL THROW IN THE OTHER FAMOUS SONG "I'LL BE WATCHING YOU" ABOUT WATCHING THE FAMOUS RAPPER GET SHOT

NOW YOU CAN PLAY THE SADNESS... FOR YOURSELF !! FOR FIVE DOLLARS !

STILL SKEPTICAL? WE PRINT THESE ON WHAT THE PUBLIC LIBRARY GUARANTEES IS 100% PAPER !!

LOOK THERE, LOOK RIGHT THERE. SEE THAT? THAT IS WHAT WE CALL AN "AEROSMITH LOGO"

NO, YOU ARE NOT SEEING THINGS SIR------- IT IS INDEED MADE OUT OF KEYBOARD SYMBOLS !

IN THE BIZ, WE CALL THIS "ASK ME" ART BECAUSE IF YOU "ASK ME" I'LL JUST SAY WOW !!

RIGHT HERE, IN MY HANDS: ALMOST ALL OF THE POPULAR SONG "LOVING THIS ELEVATOR" !

DYLAN LOST THE LAST PAGE BUT I'M SURE YOU CAN FIGURE IT OUT

YOU WANT TO PLAY MUSIC NOT ON THE RADIO ? DYLAN WILL HELP YOU !

YOU HAVE PLAYED THE GAME "THE SUPER MARIO" ON YOUR TV BUT HAVE YOU PLAYED IT EVER ON GUITAR ??

IT MIGHT NOT SOUND LIKE THE MARIO YOU REMEMBER BUT BELIEVE ME YOU HAVEN'T PLAYED IT IN A WHILE !!

HOW ABOUT THE BELOVED "BLUE BOMBER" SONIC THE HEDGEHOG ?

WELL WE HAVE SOMETHING EVEN BETTER: BUBSY THE THINKING MAN'S SONIC

YOU CAN GET BUBSY AND MARIO TOGETHER FOR JUST $45 NOW !

RELIVE ALL THEIR FAMOUS ADVENTURES TOGETHER THROUGH THE MAGIC OF GUITAR

HM, YOUR STILL NOT CONVINCED? WELL TAKE A LOOK AT THIS ONE

"IT DOESN'T LOOK LIKE A REGULAR TAB !" YOU SAY AND YOU ARE RIGHT !!

INSTEAD IT IS A NOTE THAT SAYS "GIVE ME YOUR WALLET OR I'LL STAB YOU"

DYLAN GOT ARRESTED FOR EXPOSING HIMSELF AT THE LIBRARY AND HE'S MY ONLY CONNECTION TO THOSE PRINTERS !

BUT WHO NEEDS A BORING LEATHER WALLET WHEN YOU NOW POSSESS THE SECRET OF THE "DREAM POLICE" SOLO ??

– Guy in an Alley