Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons

Big trouble is coming and you have to be ready to go with a moment's notice.
The velvet hoods are now mandatory for all classes and on-campus activities. Do not remove them for any reason.
Grimy horror growler Rob Zombie's scariest music videos finally ranked to warn your children.
Vulture landed an incredible interview with legendary musician and Muppet Rowlf. We break down his wildest claims.
The Nunes Memo has leaked and it will change the way you view our country forever!
The XFL is coming back in 2020 and I have some ideas for the future of the league.
Dissatisfied Star Wars fans have taken the women out of the Last Jedi with a new fan edit. They won't stop there.
Get in on the ground floor of the hottest new crypto currency sweeping Earthrealm!
Gentle Creature rescinds his support for Gentle Creature Zuckerberg and turns his attention to the gentlest boy in the whole world.
Jeff Foxworthy's humor endures the waning light of civilization on The Road.
After years of being misunderstood, I had hoped we finally had "our" story. I was wrong.
There is a witch hunt going on right now and I promise you that you will not find any witches in the pleasure room in my congressional office.
The people are not clicking through to comment on our Kinja articles. I am sorry. We are pivoting to the Strange Object.
My family wasn't interested in memes or racial theory. No matter how hard I tried to connect with them, they proved extremely intolerant.
Hey, friends! Steve Mnuchin is taking a trip to the money. Let's go with him!
Incorrect quotes are commonly attributed to historical figures and even contemporary politicians and celebrities. If we're done with reality, then let's use that to our advantage.
The Hell Skeletons are here and people have some thoughts about their unholy rampage.
Are you ready to take your game to the next level of tier one? Prepare to own the field of the battleground in your next game of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
Star Wars fan speculation has been swirling about the source of female ejaculation. The answers might finally be coming with the Last Jedi.
Another mass shooting, another gun control debate. Arm yourself with these verified Founding Father quotes to protect your gun rights.
HHS Secretary Tom Price has been caught making trips to his extravagant pleasuredrome. Now he has offered to pay us back. For the one chair he sits on.
Gentle creature Mark Zuckerberg informs you that he enjoys his dog and wife the normal human amount. That he has a plan. That he will be Gentle Leader.
Our Madre app will commodifying momming and connect Madres with our users.
Find out exactly What Happened with this complete list from Hillary Clinton's new book.
The rise of freeze is overblown and nothing compared to the threat of antifreeze facing this nation.
Wonder Woman is nowhere near is powerful as the giant blue catgirl James Cameron made on a computer with the help of his brother.
Trying to change history is a terrible mistake. Tearing down all of America's Hitler statues has left us confused about our nation's proud past.
Garfield is a poison of bigotry on our culture and I have never been more offended on behalf of people than I am right now.
This is about facts, Jim, and Sonic's arms aren't blue and the President's mpreg fic is canon.
The world doesn't make sense. We taxpayers have to buy breasts for genderbenders while our boys in uniform aren't even allowed to flamethrower anybody.
Evil Cooper and Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov have both been on a rampage, but who did what?
Jeff Foxworthy has awakened to the new flesh to tell some redneck jokes.
Lenny talks about the difficult experience she had with her miserable piece of crap dog who never thanked her for anything.
In the face of crude, rude behavior, a gentleness rises from the West. It is Gentle Creature Mark and he is listening.
Our new drone will follow behind you in an extremely friendly manner and capture 4K video of your adventures, your friends, your time in the bathroom, and your heartbeat as you sleep.
Boom! Celebrate girl power in the defense industry with the Wise Girl Statue!
Time to re-up your inspiration for the grind and put some biz on the board. You are going to close your deals after you see these.
It is standard procedure for the White House to have a synthetic. But it sometimes malfunctions...
Gentle Creature has awakened from his worries. Shhhh. He has gone to visit his gentle cousin who also wants to be President.
A shocking memo from Steve Harvey to his cast and crew has been leaked to the public. You will not believe what he has to say about the giant bird he cares for.
The AHCA allows insurers to dramatically raise rates on people with pre-existing conditions. Do you have one?
Natural and supernatural horrors mount on an expedition to an island music festival for the wealthy.
The CEO of Lobstero, makers of the expensive home Lobster System, responds to recent unfavorable headlines about hand-squeezing a lobster out of one of the company's Lobster Packs.
I am an average middle-aged man who is totally done with all these beautiful women and just wants to settle down with the bee tour guide.
You saw Will Smith and an orc in a cop car and you were sure it was a dream. But it wasn't.
J0n thinks a rogue AI is murdering people in his hometown, but things are stranger than they seem in Neo Shit Town.
The most beautiful woman on all of Facebook is no longer just enchanting your Facebook feed. She's here, y'all!
It is such an honor you are bestowing on me and one I richly deserve for my actual heroism.
Was there a movie called Shazam starring Sinbad? Did Sinbad move into my house and live in a nest?
More fake science from the mainstream scientists: Dr. Schrodinger claims cat is dead, but cat is alive and a dog.
zackparsons@somethingawful.com
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.