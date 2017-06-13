This article is part of the Replacing Movie Subtitles With Fighting Game Quips series.
As always, the subtitles below are unedited quips from actual fighting games. Today's quotes are from the King of Fighters series.
"You're weak, creepy, and pesty. Consider euthanasia! Ha ha"
Human ass vending machine.
The South rises again in zombie form, to bore the North to death!
Fighting game characters love to intimidate opponents with terrible dialog. These quips don't work as intended, but they do make movies way better when used as subtitles.
