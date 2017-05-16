Articles > Front Page News

Fighting Game Quips Make All Movies Better

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

When video game fighters lay down a challenge, they blurt out supposedly badass lines of dialog. These quips just happen to work much better as subtitles for random movies. The text in today's update (including typos) comes from Samurai Shodown 2, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Fatal Fury Special, and SVC Chaos: SNK vs Capcom.



