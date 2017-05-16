When video game fighters lay down a challenge, they blurt out supposedly badass lines of dialog. These quips just happen to work much better as subtitles for random movies. The text in today's update (including typos) comes from Samurai Shodown 2, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Fatal Fury Special, and SVC Chaos: SNK vs Capcom.
A shocking memo from Steve Harvey to his cast and crew has been leaked to the public. You will not believe what he has to say about the giant bird he cares for.
if ur an evil wizard post in this thread about the spells you cast and other things like that.
Bruce Campbell vs. giant termites that might just be the worst alien invaders since Signs.
What's our old pal Casca up to this time?
