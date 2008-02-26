IAM MARRIED AND NEW TO THIS

I HAVE THOUGHT ABOUT THIS FOR AWHILE WHAT IT WOULD BE LIKE TO DO THIS IAM 46 YEARS OLD BLUE EYES 200LBS WATCHING PORN AND JACKING OFF WITH ANOTHER GUY THERE IT SEEMS IT MIGHT BE A REAL TURN ON GIVE ME A CALL IF YOU WANT TO 503-799-XXXX THANKS ROD





Hi Asian here , younger , 32 , smooth body









it. Lots more pics to trade here, if you're interested...





Hey Bad Dad. Hot chest. Wouldn't mind seeing more ofit. Lots more pics to trade here, if you're interested...





Panty boi bottom. 35, 6' 245lb shaved smooth bubble buttt. Not sure what beetlejuice movie is but avail today for daddy.



Hi 45 dark hair and eyes. 175, 5 cut. Hiv-. Love to jo with you to beetlejuice. Let me know where and when. Would like asap because im so horny for this.



I do want to jock off on that movie of yours, 28 yo 5'8'' 175 grn brn vgl pics available but need your email. i think you are very handsome

