Articles > Front Page News

23 wht m brn hair brn eyes masc 6'4"

Tuesday, Feb 26, 2008 by Jon "@fart" Hendren (@fart)

IAM MARRIED AND NEW TO THIS

I HAVE THOUGHT ABOUT THIS FOR AWHILE WHAT IT WOULD BE LIKE TO DO THIS IAM 46 YEARS OLD BLUE EYES 200LBS WATCHING PORN AND JACKING OFF WITH ANOTHER GUY THERE IT SEEMS IT MIGHT BE A REAL TURN ON GIVE ME A CALL IF YOU WANT TO 503-799-XXXX THANKS ROD


Hi Asian here , younger , 32 , smooth body



Hey Bad Dad.  Hot chest.  Wouldn't mind seeing more of
it.  Lots more pics to trade here, if you're interested...



Panty boi bottom. 35, 6' 245lb shaved smooth bubble buttt. Not sure what beetlejuice movie is but avail today for daddy.
Hi 45 dark hair and eyes. 175, 5 cut. Hiv-. Love to jo with you to beetlejuice.  Let me know where and when. Would like asap because im so horny for this.
I do want to jock off on that movie of yours, 28 yo 5'8'' 175 grn brn vgl pics available but need your email. i think you are very handsome
More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.