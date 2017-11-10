In a post-reality world where it's OK to assign political quotes to the founding fathers that they absolutely never said or meant, we are similarly free to repurpose more contemporary heroes to speak the truth and justice that needs to be spoken. To get our message out there. Or A message.
Or just piss people off.
Even minor heroes will work.
Or fictional heroes of the right kind.
But it probably works best with real people. You can circulate any of these on Twitter or Facebook without attribution. Feel free to spread them around!
–
Incorrect quotes are commonly attributed to historical figures and even contemporary politicians and celebrities. If we're done with reality, then let's use that to our advantage.
You're looking at the most popular tweet of all time. 28K retweets. 54K likes. Nothing comes close. For comparison, the second most popular tweet comes from president Barack Obama, trailing far behind with a mere 1.7K retweets and 4.6K likes.
Goddamn it, if the dog's invisible we have to look at the human actors debasing themselves.
The only game I'm aware of that lets you play a card named Too Dumb To Die.
Extremely scary.
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.