American Patriot Quotes

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 by Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)

In a post-reality world where it's OK to assign political quotes to the founding fathers that they absolutely never said or meant, we are similarly free to repurpose more contemporary heroes to speak the truth and justice that needs to be spoken. To get our message out there. Or A message.

Or just piss people off.


Even minor heroes will work.


Or fictional heroes of the right kind.


But it probably works best with real people. You can circulate any of these on Twitter or Facebook without attribution. Feel free to spread them around!






– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)

