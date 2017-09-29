



I continue to welcome and am fully cooperating with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) review of processes and procedures related to my official sensual pleasure which I receive as part of my duty as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In my radiant pleasuredrome created in Washington, D.C. I have been serviced by a cadre of eunuchs, the finest and most shorn harlots of Paris, a mermaid, several large girls who tickle me with a feather, and my special throne which provides me with additional pleasure.



As I have previously stated, all of this sensual pleasure was approved by legal and a giggling duke wearing a powdered wig and coat tails. In no way was this an example of a known insider trader being given a government job only to loot its coffers for his own extravagant pleasures.



There is nothing extravagant about these pleasures! These are medically necessary and directly related to the work I do as the head of HHS. How could I meet with the head of the Nebraska Department of Health unless I welcome her into my golden breast-shaped pleasuredrome. She spoke in words and I spoke in the ancient language of Tantric bliss. After orgasming together for over seven hours, we managed to figure out a way to get almost 75,000 people off healthcare in Nebraska. Do you think we could have achieved such savings to the taxpayers had we not woven our sexual energy together creating a cage of pleasure for our souls?



No, is the answer to that. The same goes for when we had our wounded warriors come to the pleasuredrome to be dressed as Disney princesses. Have any of you stopped to think about how hard it is to make a man with one arm and no legs into a convincing Jasmine? No, you didn't, is the answer to that.



Despite this, I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars. All of my political career I have attempted to ensure no normal person benefits from services offered by the government. Somehow, I forgot that even though I have hundreds of millions of dollars, I am a normal person and sensual pleasure can be a service from the government.



I have let myself down and for this I deeply apologize to myself. I know as well as anyone that the American people want to know that their hard-earned dollars created a magnificent sculpture of two maidens intertwined made entirely out of cocaine. And that the cocaine was very, very pure.



To make sure everyone knows that I understand and appreciate this, and to make sure everyone knows that this will never happen again, I am taking the following steps:



My staff and I will pleasure each other instead of using the pleasuredrome.



I will give up the throne I use in the pleasuredrome and have it placed in the Jefferson Memorial for visitors to enjoy, although those with heart conditions and sensitive skin should not try to use the throne.



Today, I will write a personal check to the US Treasury for the expenses of my pleasuredrome. It cost 800 million dollars to build the pleasuredrome and my chair cost about $50,000 so that is what I will pay back. The taxpayers won't pay a dime for my throne on the main dais.



I have spent forty years as a pleasure mad hedonist addicted to all the finer things in life, which I have enjoyed throughout my career and at great personal sacrifice. Did you know I had myself baked into a giant cake and then paid a fat woman to sit on the cake with me inside it? No, you never bothered to ask. It has been my personal honor to serve the American people, and to be jacked off by various American people and people from other countries, to be bathed in oil and have my hocks whipped by ladies from Brazil.



It is my hope that this controversy can die down and I can get my throne back. As mentioned, it is medically necessary.

– Tom Price, Secretary of HHS (@sexyfacts4u)