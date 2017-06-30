One weekend, richard gearhead found a mysterious envelope in a warehouse. It said - well, I'll let him tell the story.
richard gearhead
I found this envelope in a warehouse last weekend. IMPORTANT PHOTOGRAPH, it says.
I wonder if these are equally IMPORTANT
Dang Crystal, what are you doing hanging with these guys?
What else is in this fucking cursed envelope...
Sjs00
is there one of them looking directly into the camera/my soul
richard gearhead
... sorta
In the face of crude, rude behavior, a gentleness rises from the West. It is Gentle Creature Mark and he is listening.
I had to register my complaints while they were still fresh. And while the bark was still fresh and pliable.
FORWARDING AND RETURN POSTAGE GUARANTEED - DO NOT CREASE
For every two dollars spent, you get just under one skeleton. A troubling proposition.
