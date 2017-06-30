One weekend, richard gearhead found a mysterious envelope in a warehouse. It said - well, I'll let him tell the story.



richard gearhead

I found this envelope in a warehouse last weekend. IMPORTANT PHOTOGRAPH, it says.

I wonder if these are equally IMPORTANT

Dang Crystal, what are you doing hanging with these guys?

What else is in this fucking cursed envelope...

Sjs00

is there one of them looking directly into the camera/my soul

richard gearhead

... sorta