Scroon started things off this week, by noting that "The self-congratulatory media and online twitterverses and what have you are just getting folk's heads too big these days!" That sentence aside - and it really is an entirely bad sentence - Scroon was on to something here - it was time to take people's heads, and make them slightly smaller!
Scroon
Dinosaurmageddon
The Walrus
Paladinus
It is standard procedure for the White House to have a synthetic. But it sometimes malfunctions...
This VR game has become sentient and is killing us one by one. But is it art?
It's time to shrink some heads!
If you think Hitler was good, you've got another thing coming.
By popular [?] demand, Casca is, unfortunately, back!
