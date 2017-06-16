Media > Photoshop Phriday

Remorseful Hitman Kid 2.0!

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

We all remember that the Remorseful Hitman Kid stock photo from Shutterstock is the most useful and multifaceted stock image of all time, yes? Well, just in case you didn't, here's a bunch more pictures of him! Still holding that gun, still remorseful from using the gun!

Mugticket

Bloody Hedgehog

Metanaut

Palpek

Paladinus

More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.