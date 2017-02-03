As you and I both know, the highest art form is that of the video game movie adaptation. Video game movie adaptations are some of the best movies out there, for example Resident Evil, Bloodrayne 2 [but NOT Bloodrayne 1], and that one Adam Sandler movie everyone hated. However, the dunces at the Something Awful forums thought they could do better, and thank god they did, because I have to put one of these articles up every Friday!
zenintrude
beato
Dely Apple
I Said No
Explosive Tampons
I am getting increasingly disturbed by all these people acting like punching necromancers is good. This isn't the Age of Eternal Night here, folks.
''Who are “The Warriors,” and why can’t you just play more Styx?!''
Movies are art.
*the Baha Men look at their feet and kick the dust around a tiny ajar bee door*
A contest to guess a Pokémon engenders even more awe-inspiring art!
