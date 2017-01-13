Media > Photoshop Phriday

What's She Reading?

Friday, Jan 13, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

This week, the forums started with an image and a question: What is this book in her hands? Read on for the answers!

Mr Underhill

Digital Fingers

Sponge Baathist

Ape Fist


Pierogi

break

spacemountain

beato

HaveARottenDay

toiletbrush

Egbert Souse

break

Egbert Souse

Sir Nose

Gonzo the Eggman

Mr Underhill

beato

break

DOWN JACKET FETISH

HaveARottenDay

Egbert Souse

Paladinus

Sir Nose

– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.