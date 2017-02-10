"Eggshell white... Jesus Christ... very good taste... uhhh? Whaaa!" You guessed it, that was my impression of the business card scene from American Psycho. Tell the truth, I don't really know that much about business cards. Luckily, the posters from BYOB found a business card generator, so here's a crash course in card design!
Piso Mojado
death sext
Luvcow
death sext
Manifisto
FactsAreUseless
When the president randomly draws your name from a hat to serve, it is your duty to spin the wheel and find out what job you get.
Are you a coward, or do you just have more important things to do? Either way, I'll still destroy you with my logic.
DO YOU HAVE PAIN? EXPERT SKIN REMOVAL
You have a legal right to keep your illegal video game files private. Here's how!
I'm going to use my Q-Tips to clean my ears, against the explicit instructions not to do so
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.