Media > Photoshop Phriday

Which's That Pokémon?

Friday, Jan 27, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

The promised sequel! That's right, these are even more entries to social vegan's Pokémon guessing contest! Please enjoy the hastily scrawled pokémon drawings, and the elaborately scrawled pokémon gifs! (If you're wondering, in the end, no one guessed which Pokémon social vegan was thinking of, so the prize went to Historical Wizards, who got closest. Just a little fun fact for you)

scarycave

vanisher

death sext

social vegan

BIRDCON 2017

social vegan

