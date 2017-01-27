The promised sequel! That's right, these are even more entries to social vegan's Pokémon guessing contest! Please enjoy the hastily scrawled pokémon drawings, and the elaborately scrawled pokémon gifs! (If you're wondering, in the end, no one guessed which Pokémon social vegan was thinking of, so the prize went to Historical Wizards, who got closest. Just a little fun fact for you)
scarycave
vanisher
death sext
social vegan
BIRDCON 2017
social vegan
Representation in the media is crucial, which is why this character basically named "Moron" being asexual is so important for the movement.
Being forever 21 sounds good at first, but in the grand scheme of things it's an existential nightmare.
A contest to guess a Pokémon engenders even more awe-inspiring art!
HD Rumble to 4K Rumble Pak Conversion Kit - $49
